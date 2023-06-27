First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3476 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CARZ traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.77. 14,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,740. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $43.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARZ. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $803,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

