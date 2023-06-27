First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Announces $0.29 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 376,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,778. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000.

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.