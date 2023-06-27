First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 60,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 37,601 shares.The stock last traded at $80.63 and had previously closed at $79.49.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $796.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYX. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

