First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2448 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FYT stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.44. 50,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,796. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.61. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $177.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 38.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $5,156,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 124.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 65,221 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,895,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $72,000.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

