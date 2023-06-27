First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.28

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.281 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.08. 15,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,274. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $64.28.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

