First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 96,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 216,431 shares.The stock last traded at $16.47 and had previously closed at $16.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $986.28 million, a PE ratio of 85.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $211.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 4,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $62,266,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,539,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,740,458.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 76.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $769,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $733,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 34.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

