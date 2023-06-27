Flare Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.51 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Flare has a market capitalization of $291.75 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flare has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 18,705,569,032 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 18,702,925,691.074406 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01589881 USD and is down -2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $4,879,041.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

