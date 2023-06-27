Flow Price Up 19% Over Last 7 Days (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Flow has a total market cap of $559.41 million and $28.96 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flow has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flow

Flow was first traded on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,438,539,899 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

