Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Stock Performance
Shares of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 30.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Foresight Solar & Technology VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.84).
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Company Profile
