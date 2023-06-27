Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.50

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 49.66, a current ratio of 30.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Foresight Solar & Technology VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.84).

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc is a venture capital trust of Foresight Group. The fund aims to generate returns through tax free dividends, by investing in a portfolio of new electricity generation projects in the very short term as well as longer term energy related infrastructure investments such as smart meters, and solar power generating systems supported by the United Kingdom government's Feed-in Tariff scheme.

