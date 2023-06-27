Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Stock Price Up 1%

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.34 and last traded at $38.23. Approximately 45,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,420% from the average daily volume of 694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.85.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $730.24 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.45.

Get Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.17% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.