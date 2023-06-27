Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuel Tech from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.31 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 4.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.