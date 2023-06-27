FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $443,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $68.28. 4,135,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,990,318. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

