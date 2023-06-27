FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.12 on Tuesday, reaching $223.08. 765,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,022. The company has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.76 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

