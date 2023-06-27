Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FULC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after buying an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FULC opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.11. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.35% and a negative net margin of 2,687.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Rating

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.