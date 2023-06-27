Gala Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $607.24 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Gala has a total market cap of $607.24 million and approximately $46.75 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gala has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 24,044,074,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,304,606,926 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official website is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

