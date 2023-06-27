Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 7,673 Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIVB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,019,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,256,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,972,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4,253.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 570,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 557,487 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 117,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS DIVB opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.59. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $259.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.