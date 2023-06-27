Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $2 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
IJH opened at $252.66 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.97 and a 200-day moving average of $250.44.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
