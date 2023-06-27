Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Invests $445,000 in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $304,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $42.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

