Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 152 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth CMT increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $745,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $280,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

