Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,324,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $20,985,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after purchasing an additional 93,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 85,184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $198.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $209.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.10. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

