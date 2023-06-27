Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $115.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

