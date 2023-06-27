Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

GAMB has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $414.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 1.51. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 42,195 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 107,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

