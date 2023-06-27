Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 5,134 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.49% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JHMM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 65,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,528,000 after buying an additional 129,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 93.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 36,558 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

JHMM stock opened at $48.37 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $51.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

