Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.19

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.19 and last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 194959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -49.90 and a beta of -0.12.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gemini Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $85,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $276,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.