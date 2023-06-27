Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,871 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 947.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 181,949 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,592,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,878,000.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.28. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.