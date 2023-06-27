Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 737.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 90,959 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,866,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

