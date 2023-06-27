Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $7.04 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFASGet Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $58.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

