Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Genie Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GNE opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.41. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 51.66%.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 1,406.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

