Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $179.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GPN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.62.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $96.52 on Friday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently -212.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after buying an additional 134,403 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 6,546,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,995,000 after buying an additional 187,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,322,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,183,000 after purchasing an additional 791,610 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,850,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after purchasing an additional 752,651 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,263,000 after purchasing an additional 698,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

