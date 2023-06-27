GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives $78.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.87.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Rating

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

