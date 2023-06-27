GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.14.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS Stock Performance

GMS stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.38. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 371,725 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $25,537,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,235,321 shares in the company, valued at $290,966,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 371,725 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $25,537,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,235,321 shares in the company, valued at $290,966,552.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,489,087 shares of company stock worth $99,866,285 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,444,000 after buying an additional 163,593 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,773,000 after purchasing an additional 154,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GMS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,552,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,521 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,903,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,209,000 after purchasing an additional 181,514 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GMS

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.