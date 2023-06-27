GMX (GMX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.72 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. GMX has a market capitalization of $484.75 million and $12.72 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can currently be purchased for about $54.88 or 0.00178628 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GMX has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,304,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,832,057 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

