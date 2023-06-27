Governance OHM Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for about $2,848.22 or 0.09299253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001153 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
