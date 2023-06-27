GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,014 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE DE opened at $410.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.44. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

