GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $11.40 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,085 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after buying an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,113,000 after buying an additional 460,801 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,875,000 after buying an additional 399,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,607,000 after acquiring an additional 125,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $79.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

