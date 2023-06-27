GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

