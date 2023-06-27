Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 2.5% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,166,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,232 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 6.1 %

TSLA opened at $241.05 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.16 and a 200-day moving average of $179.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $764.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

