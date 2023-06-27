Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.77. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

