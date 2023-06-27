Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,708,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,980,000 after buying an additional 1,786,667 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,477,000 after buying an additional 1,521,559 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,119,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,685,000 after buying an additional 756,451 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHE stock opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

