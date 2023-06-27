Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLD opened at $178.51 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.47.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

