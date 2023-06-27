Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $178.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.