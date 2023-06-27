Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,596 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

