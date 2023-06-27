Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on July 14th

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

GRP.U stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $59.05. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

