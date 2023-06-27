Grin Price Tops $0.0480 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $478,008.09 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,615.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00287583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $230.83 or 0.00753947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00554652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00061514 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.