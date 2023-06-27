Guild Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,450 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 7.3% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,023,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 86.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,256,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,659 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,554,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,586,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,134,000 after acquiring an additional 296,669 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,496,000 after acquiring an additional 276,223 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

GDX opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.