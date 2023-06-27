Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group accounts for about 2.2% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CG stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

