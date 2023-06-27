Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. United States Natural Gas Fund comprises approximately 1.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of United States Natural Gas Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $2,443,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 525.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth about $11,345,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UNG stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

