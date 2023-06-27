Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 211,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 41,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 50,810 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 339.34 and a beta of 1.99.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

Uranium Energy Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

