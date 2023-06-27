Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.17.

Haemonetics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 460,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

