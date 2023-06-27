Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 76 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.11. 43,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,923. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.75 and a 200-day moving average of $190.60.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

